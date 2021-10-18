8 dead, over a dozen missing as heavy rains lash Kerala
Petroleum Minister: Consumption of auto fuels higher than pre-Covid times
Indian Express Today Oct 18: Two Shot Dead in J&K, Eye on Caste Votes in UP Polls, and more
Karnataka Congress Members Caught On Cam Accusing DK Shivakumar of Corruption | Karnataka Politics
Why Govt Proposes to Redefine Forests, and the concerns this raises
Indian Express Today Oct 18: Two Shot Dead in J&K, Eye on Caste Votes in UP Polls, and more
Petroleum Minister: Consumption of auto fuels higher than pre-Covid times
8 dead, over a dozen missing as heavy rains lash Kerala
How Delhi came to see Europe as a valuable strategic partner | Express Opinion