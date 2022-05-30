Peace shall only prevail by winning hearts of people of J&K: Farooq Abdullah
Nepal Army locate site where plane crashed; rescue team pulls out 14 bodies
6 Killed, 10 Injured After Truck Collides With Parked Lorry In Palnadu, Andhra Pradesh
ICYMI: Top 5 News Stories From This Week | The Indian Express
PM Modi Touts Achievements Of NDA Govt; Says ‘Made Honest Efforts’
Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait attacked with black ink by farmers in Bengaluru
6 Killed, 10 Injured After Truck Collides With Parked Lorry In Palnadu, Andhra Pradesh
Nepal Army locate site where plane crashed; rescue team pulls out 14 bodies
Peace shall only prevail by winning hearts of people of J&K: Farooq Abdullah