Express Adda with Sachin Pilot

Before LS campaign, Nara Lokesh seeks blessings in Andhra Pradesh
Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Andhra Pradesh minister Nara Lokesh sought blessings at holy places of different religions. He offered prayers at a temple, a mosque and a church in Andhra Pradesh’s Mangalagiri.
Naqvi hits back at Congress for contradictory statement on PM Modi
BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi hit back at Congress and Rahul Gandhi for what he said were contradictory statements on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Naqvi said, “Congress party itself is giving contradictory statement.
Have to fix India’s job crisis, says Rahul Gandhi
Congress president Rahul Gandhi said interacted with healthcare professionals at 'National Health Convention' in Raipur today.
Modi’s Ayushman Bharat Scheme is handout to 15-20 richest businessmen in India, says Rahul Gandhi
Congress president Rahul Gandhi said, “Healthcare is, in a sense, a foundation. So, we have to ensure that foundation is built firmly. Congress government in 2019 is dramatically going to increase amount of money we put into health care and education
Mumbai bridge collapse claims six lives
In another civic tragedy in Mumbai, a portion of a foot overbridge collapsed at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) railway station in south Mumbai on Thursday evening. Six people were killed and more than 30 injured.
Rahul Gandhi addresses Fishermen Parliament in Kerala
Congress president Rahul Gandhi flagged off his election campaign in Thrissur, Kerala. Rahul attended a Fishermen Parliament and addressed the community.
Alliance is not in Congress DNA, says Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
Naqvi commented on Congress alliance with other parties, saying: “There are so many lumps in the alliance that even election will come to an end but the lumps in alliance will remain puzzled, along with Congress and whoever is involved in it.”
India, Pakistan delegations arrive at Attari-Wagah border for talks on Kartarpur corridor
Delegations of India and Pakistan arrived at the integrated check post at Attari-Wagah border to hold talks over Kartarpur corridor. This is the first delegation-level meeting between the two sides since the Kartarpur corridor project was approved.
Haryana Congress chief declines Kejriwal’s alliance offer, says AAP has no base in state
Responding to Kejriwal’s offer of an alliance with Congress in Haryana, party’s state chief Ashok Tanwar said the Congress does not require support of any other party to defeat BJP in Haryana.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here’s when you will vote
With the Election Commission announcing dates to the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections beginning in April, here's where you can check when you will have to go out and vote.
Facebook, Instagram down worldwide
Facebook and Instagram on Wednesday suffered a major global outage as many people were unable to access it on their phones or desktop. It has also been reported that Facebook’s messenger app also went down along with Facebook-owned Instagram.
China blocks India’s bid to designate Masood Azhar as global terrorist by UNSC
China once again blocked India’s attempt to designate Pakistan based-terrorist group JeM's chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist in the United Nations Security Council 1267 list. China has blocked India’s bid for the fourth time.
Priyanka Gandhi meets Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar in hospital
Congress general secretary for UP (East) Priyanka Gandhi Vadra met Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar who is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Meerut.
Priya Dutt gets Congress ticket for Mumbai North-Central
Priya Dutt said that she will be fighting the elections for the future of her children. “I believe this is a fight to save our democracy and our constitution and whoever wants that our country should progress with integrity must work for the country.
Requested EC to take action against Rahul Gandhi for violating MCC: Prasad
BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad said the party has complained to the EC about Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s ‘unverified allegations” against PM Narendra Modi.
Priyanka Gandhi targets PM Modi in first election speech
Addressing her first rally in the home state of Narendra Modi after assuming charge as Congress general secretary, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday took a veiled dig at the Prime Minister.
Rajnath Singh chairs BJP’s Election Manifesto Committee Meeting
The election manifesto committee meeting of BJP was chaired by Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh today. Various Union Ministers and state leaders were present.
UK begins trial of debit cards with built-in fingerprint sensor
A new type of payment card that allows for biometric based payment authentication is being tested by a British bank. The new NFC payment card allows users to make contactless payments without needing to input a pin or offer a signature.
Rahul Gandhi arrives in Gujarat for CWC meeting
The Congress Working Committee will meet today in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, where it will sound the poll bugle. Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Sonia Gandhi have arrived for the meeting.
