Editors Guild Condemns One Day Ban On NDTV India: Find Out More

Updated: November 4, 2016 7:46:39 pm

The Editors Guild of India issued a statement condemning Information and Broadcasting Ministry’s order to ban telecast of NDTV India for a day, on November 9, for its coverage of the Pathankot terror attacks. The guild also demanded that the decision be withdrawn immediately. It added that the decision to take the channel off air for a day was a violation of the freedom of media. The Editors Guild in its statement said and I quote: The decision to take the channel off air for a day is a direct violation of the freedom of media and therefore the citizens of India and amounts to harsh censorship imposed by the government and reminiscent of the emergency. The statement comes a day after I&B Ministry’s inter-ministerial committee recommended that NDTV India be taken off air for 24 hours for revealed crucial and “strategically sensitive” information during coverage of Pathankot terror attack