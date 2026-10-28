ECI Tells Supreme Court SIR Orders Were Unanimous, But What Do The Dissent Files Reveal?

The Election Commission of India has told the Supreme Court that its key decisions on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls were taken unanimously. But does that answer the questions raised by The Indian Express investigation? ... Read More In this episode, Sayoni Aiyar examines the ECI’s sworn affidavit and the internal records that raise questions about how decisions were taken, when Election Commissioners were informed, and whether statutory election officials were able to perform their duties. The affidavit confirms that objections and internal discussions took place, but the central issue remains: were the Commissioners consulted before decisions were implemented, or was their approval sought afterwards? The investigation examines four key areas: • West Bengal counter-appeals: Who authorised mass appeals against voters whose names had been restored to electoral rolls, and why did senior officials seek clarification after the appeals had already been filed? • Form 6 and first-time voters: Why was an additional declaration introduced into the online voter registration process, despite objections that the form could not be changed without a formal amendment to the rules? • The internal power struggle: Why did two Election Commissioners write to the Cabinet Secretary over an administrative order at the Commission’s headquarters? • ECINet and voter records: If Electoral Registration Officers are legally responsible for changes to electoral rolls, why did software reportedly prevent some officials from restoring eligible voters’ names? The ECI has maintained that no voter entry is added, deleted or modified except by an order of the Electoral Registration Officer. Its affidavit also refers to an expert committee to review the ECINet platform. But the internal records cited in The Indian Express investigation raise questions about when these safeguards were proposed, how the system operated on the ground, and why some concerns remained unresolved. There is also an important distinction: the three orders the ECI says were unanimous concern the rollout of the SIR exercise. They do not, by themselves, settle the separate questions surrounding Form 6, ECINet access and the implementation of decisions. Watch the full analysis by Sayoni Aiyar to understand what the ECI’s affidavit says, what it leaves unanswered, and why the distinction matters for electoral transparency and voters’ rights.