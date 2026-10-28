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ECI Tells Supreme Court SIR Orders Were Unanimous, But What Do The Dissent Files Reveal?

The Election Commission of India has told the Supreme Court that its key decisions on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls were taken unanimously. But does that answer the questions raised by The Indian Express investigation? ...

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Jamia Students Continue Hunger Strike, Protests As Admin Builds Wall, Cuts Water & Power
Jamia Students Continue Hunger Strike, Protests As Admin Builds Wall, Cuts Water & Power
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