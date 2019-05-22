Dutee Chand alleges blackmail, sister says not opposed to relationship

News Video
PM Modi, Gandhi family pay tribute to Rajiv Gandhi on 28th death anniversary
Rajiv Gandhi, sixth and youngest PM of India, was assassinated on May 21, 1991, at Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu during a poll campaign.
Sensex jumps over 900 points after exit polls predict NDA majority
A day after the exit polls predicted a second term for the NDA in 2019 elections, domestic markets began on a strong note. The prospects of a stable government instead of a fractured mandate has lead to a sharp recovery in the market.
Exit polls hint saffron surge, NDA set for clear majority
Most exit polls Sunday forecast another term for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with some of them projecting that BJP-led NDA will get more than 300 seats to comfortably cross the majority mark of 272 in the Lok Sabha.
Modi unwinds after election heat, meditates near Kedarnath shrine
A day after campaigning ended for Lok Sabha elections 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday offered prayers at the Kedarnath shrine and reviewed development projects
Pragya Singh Thakur’s ‘Godse praise’ has put BJP in a spot
Pragya Singh Thakur’s praise of Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse has left the BJP squirming. Modi said he cannot forgive Pragya Singh Thakur for calling Nathuram Godse a “deshbhakt”. Though she apologised soon after, but the damage was done.
Abhinandan’s Squadron is now Falcon Slayers
To commemorate the aerial strike in which Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman shot down an intruding aircraft of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) in Jammu and Kashmir on February 27, his Squadron has taken on a new sobriquet - Falcon Slayers.
Mani Shankar Aiyar: Congress’ loose cannon?
Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar has once again landed into a controversy after he justified his ‘neech aadmi’ remark against Prime Minister Modi, calling it “prophetic”.
Violence during Amit Shah’s roadshow in Kolkata
BJP national president Amit Shah’s massive roadshow in Kolkata turned violent after BJP workers clashed with Calcutta University students who were showing black flags to the saffron party leader.
Modi dictates Congress’s ‘Prem ki dictionary’
Modi accused the Congress of hurling a slew of abuses at him from what he called their “dictionary of love”.
Myanmar releases two imprisoned Reuters reporters
Two Reuters journalists sentenced to seven years in jail for breaking Myanmar's Official Secrets Act were freed on Tuesday
Ecstatic Prince Harry says Meghan has healthy baby boy
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, are the proud parents of a new baby boy
CBSE declares Class 10 result, 13 students are toppers
CBSE Class 10 results: 13 students share the top position with 499 out of 500 marks.
At least 40 dead in Russian passenger plane crash
41 people on board a Russian Aeroflot passenger plane were killed on Sunday, after the aircraft caught fire as it made a bumpy emergency landing at a Moscow airport.
Cyclone Fani makes landfall in Odisha
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has appealed to the people not to panic as the government is fully prepared to deal with the situation.
Cyclone Fani predictions on target: IMD chief
IMD’s predictions about Cyclone Fani will be on target, says IMD DG K J Ramesh at Indian Express Idea Exchange. The severe storm is expected to hit the east India coast on May 3.
CBSE Class 12 result declared, all you need to know
In record time, CBSE has announced Class 12 result. Hansika Shukla and Karishma Arora are toppers and the overall pass percentage is 83.40%. Girls have this year again outperformed boys
PB Mehta at Express Adda: Liberal, secular seen as bad words, even Opposition shies
Pratap Bhanu Mehta, VC of Ashoka University comes as a guest to Adda in midst of a parliamentary election in which all the consequential questions have been thrown up - from Hindutva & secularism to national security & autonomy of institutions.
NDRF personnel prepare for the cyclone in Odisha
Cyclone Fani is expected to make landfall on Friday in Odisha and personnel from the National Disaster Response Force are preparing for it.
A bridge too far for this village in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district
Dumri village in Katra region of Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district has decided to boycott the Lok Sabha elections. Their demand - a concrete bridge.
