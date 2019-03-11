DMDK joins AIADMK-BJP-PMK alliance in Tamil Nadu, to contest 4 seats AIADMK on Sunday announced DMDK as its partner for the LS elections, and the latter will contest 4 seats in TN. The announcement was made by Deputy CM O Paneerselvam in a press conference where DMDK chief Vijayakanth and CM K Palinaswami.

Advertising