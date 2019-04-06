Devotees across country offer prayers on first day of Navratri

News Video
UPSC Civil Services Exam 2018 result announced, toppers and their families celebrate
Ayodhya, Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh)/Mumbai Devotees across the nation flocked to temples to offer prayers on the first day of Navratri. ‘Chaitra Navratri’ will be observed from April 6 to April 14 this year. Prayers are offered to Goddess Durga. It is also hailed as ‘Hindu Nav Varsh’. During these nine days, devotees perform prayers and […]
EC surveillance squad seizes 146 kg of gold bars in Tamil Nadu
LS polls: Made my party ‘tension free’ by hanging my boots, says Sumitra Mahajan
LS polls: Priyanka Gandhi holds road show in Ghaziabad
PM Modi threw his ‘guru’ LK Advani off the stage, doesn’t even greet him: Rahul Gandhi
What Wayanad thinks about Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi’s massive roadshow in Wayanad
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Why transgenders, the ignored vote bank every polls, have high hope this time
Cong manifesto aimed at ‘Balkanisation’ of India: Arun Jaitley
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has dubbed the election manifesto of the Congress as "dangerous and unimplementable". Jaitley said it was aimed at "balkanisation" of India.
Here is what people have to say about Congress’s manifesto
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Rahul Gandhi reveals 5 big promises in the Congress manifesto
The Congress released its manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and said that it dealt with five major promises. The promises include a minimum income guarantee scheme, employment, better healthcare and more
We will bring back ‘President’, ‘Prime Minister’ post in J&K: Omar Abdullah
Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah Said“Rest of the princely states merged with the country without condition but we had said that we will have our own identity, own constitution.
CBI court grants anticipatory bail to Robert Vadra in money laundering case
The Special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court granted anticipatory bail to Robert Vadra in money laundering case on Monday. Court also allowed anticipatory bail to his close aide Manoj Arora. Both were on interim bail currently.
NYAY Scheme: Here’s what the people have to say about Rahul’s NYAY Poll Promise
Congress president Rahul Gandhi announced on Monday that the party, if elected to power, would guarantee a minimum income of Rs 72,000 a year to poorest Indian families. We asked a few the common folks in Delhi about how do they feel about NYAY.
LS polls: Smriti Irani will soon complete hat trick of losses, says Randeep Surjewala
Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, while addressing the press conference in the national capital today, Congress Spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala spoke on whether Congress president Rahul Gandhi not confident in Amethi so contesting on two seats.
Rahul Gandhi going to Kerala to win on politics of appeasement: Amit Shah
While addressing a public rally in Uttar Pradesh’s Nagina on Sunday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah said that Congress president Rahul Gandhi is going to Kerala in a bid to win on the politics of appeasement.
When our government came to power, we shut all illegal slaughter houses: Yogi Adityanath
While addressing a public rally in Uttar Pradesh’s Visara on Sunday, state Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, “This is western UP, earlier when people used to go somewhere with bullock cart, their cattle used to end up in illegal slaughter houses.
We will deliver NYAY scheme like we delivered MGNREGA: Rahul Gandhi
Speaking at a public rally in Andhra Pradesh’s Vijayawada, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said that that if voted to power the party will deliver the NYAY (Nyuntam Aay Yojana) scheme like MGNREGA and other schemes.
PM Modi holds mega interactive session as part of ‘Mai Bhi Chowkidar’ campaign
As a part of election campaign Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Delhi’s Talkatora Stadium to hold ‘Mega Interactive Session’ with people across the India with his followers and supporters.
