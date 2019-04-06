Devotees across country offer prayers on first day of Navratri Ayodhya, Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh)/Mumbai Devotees across the nation flocked to temples to offer prayers on the first day of Navratri. ‘Chaitra Navratri’ will be observed from April 6 to April 14 this year. Prayers are offered to Goddess Durga. It is also hailed as ‘Hindu Nav Varsh’. During these nine days, devotees perform prayers and […]

Advertising