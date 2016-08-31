Delhi Rains: The Worst Affected Areas

Updated: August 31, 2016 7:31:40 pm

New Delhi and areas of National Capital Region woke up to heavy downpour on Wednesday. Heavy rain across the national capital region has caused traffic snarls and affected transport networks.

According to the MET department officials NCR region is likely to experience moderate thunderstorms which will continue for the next few days.

Waterlogging led to crippled movement of traffic and worst hit the city at Azadpur underpass, Jahangirpuri metro station, Gauri Shankar Temple Chandni Chowk, Chandra Gupta Marg, near American Embassy, Chatta Rail, under RTR flyover, AIIMS Loop, under South Extension flyover, Leela Palace Hotel Janakpuri District Center West End Marg near Saket Metro Station.

Flight operations were also hit due to the rainy weather. Earlier in the day Indigo tweeted – “Due to bad weather in Delhi to & fro flights are affected. As a result, consequential delays are expected. Kindly check your flight.”