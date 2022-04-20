Delhi demolition drive continues despite SC’s ‘status quo’ order

The demolition drive in Jahangirpuri comes days after communal clashes broke out in the area. On Wednesday morning, security was heightened across the city, and in Jahangirpuri in particular. A total of 12 companies (around 1,250 jawans) of the CRPF have been deployed in the city in two shifts, most in and around Jahangirpuri. SC has ordered status quo and will hear the matter tomorrow.