CWC poll stats: 18 members fielded, 4 won

Poll debacle: Rahul upset with three top leaders for placing sons above party
After Congress' massive defeat in Lok Sabha polls, Rahul Gandhi's offer to quit as party chief was turned down by CWC. In the meeting, Rahul lashed out at a few senior Congress leaders for placing their sons above the party.
Elections create differences, but 2019 polls broke down walls, united people: Narendra Modi
Addressing the NDA parliamentary meet after being unanimously elected as the next PM, Modi spoke on pro-incumbency, the Lok Sabha elections, and also had a word of caution for new MPs
Gujarat News: Massive fire at a complex in Surat
A massive fire broke out on the second floor of a commercial complex at Sarthana in Surat on Friday. One person was reported dead.
Why Sensex hit 40,000 today, and what next for Stock Market
Stock Markets created new benchmarks today with the BSE Sensex surging past 40,000 points, & NSE Nifty breaching 12,000 for the first time ever. PM Modi winning election was a definite reason behind it, but why do Stock Markets love him so much?
Dutee Chand alleges blackmail, sister says not opposed to relationship
After saying that she was in a same-sex relationship, athlete Dutee Chand accused her sister of blackmail. However, her sister has said that she's not opposed to the relationship and wants the athlete to be protected.
PM Modi, Gandhi family pay tribute to Rajiv Gandhi on 28th death anniversary
Rajiv Gandhi, sixth and youngest PM of India, was assassinated on May 21, 1991, at Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu during a poll campaign.
Sensex jumps over 900 points after exit polls predict NDA majority
A day after the exit polls predicted a second term for the NDA in 2019 elections, domestic markets began on a strong note. The prospects of a stable government instead of a fractured mandate has lead to a sharp recovery in the market.
Exit polls hint saffron surge, NDA set for clear majority
Most exit polls Sunday forecast another term for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with some of them projecting that BJP-led NDA will get more than 300 seats to comfortably cross the majority mark of 272 in the Lok Sabha.
Modi unwinds after election heat, meditates near Kedarnath shrine
A day after campaigning ended for Lok Sabha elections 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday offered prayers at the Kedarnath shrine and reviewed development projects
Pragya Singh Thakur’s ‘Godse praise’ has put BJP in a spot
Pragya Singh Thakur’s praise of Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse has left the BJP squirming. Modi said he cannot forgive Pragya Singh Thakur for calling Nathuram Godse a “deshbhakt”. Though she apologised soon after, but the damage was done.
Abhinandan’s Squadron is now Falcon Slayers
To commemorate the aerial strike in which Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman shot down an intruding aircraft of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) in Jammu and Kashmir on February 27, his Squadron has taken on a new sobriquet - Falcon Slayers.
Mani Shankar Aiyar: Congress’ loose cannon?
Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar has once again landed into a controversy after he justified his ‘neech aadmi’ remark against Prime Minister Modi, calling it “prophetic”.
Violence during Amit Shah’s roadshow in Kolkata
BJP national president Amit Shah’s massive roadshow in Kolkata turned violent after BJP workers clashed with Calcutta University students who were showing black flags to the saffron party leader.
Modi dictates Congress’s ‘Prem ki dictionary’
Modi accused the Congress of hurling a slew of abuses at him from what he called their “dictionary of love”.
Myanmar releases two imprisoned Reuters reporters
Two Reuters journalists sentenced to seven years in jail for breaking Myanmar's Official Secrets Act were freed on Tuesday
Ecstatic Prince Harry says Meghan has healthy baby boy
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, are the proud parents of a new baby boy
CBSE declares Class 10 result, 13 students are toppers
CBSE Class 10 results: 13 students share the top position with 499 out of 500 marks.
At least 40 dead in Russian passenger plane crash
41 people on board a Russian Aeroflot passenger plane were killed on Sunday, after the aircraft caught fire as it made a bumpy emergency landing at a Moscow airport.
Cyclone Fani makes landfall in Odisha
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has appealed to the people not to panic as the government is fully prepared to deal with the situation.
