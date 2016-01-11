Congress exposed by its alliance partner: BJP

New Delhi, Jan 11 (ANI): Taking a jibe at the Congress after a report published on the Bihar Government's official website said former prime minister Indira Gandhi's regime was worse than the British raj. The Bharatiya Janata Party ( BJP) National secretary Shrikant Sharma on Monday said the grand old party now stands exposed at the hands of its alliance partner.