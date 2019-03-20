CM Pramod Sawant wins Goa Assembly floor test Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant won the floor test in Assembly today. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress leaders attended the floor test. Deputy Chief Minister Sudin Dhavalikar said, “Whatever development is going on in Goa, we have to complete it.” Former chief minister and MLA from Navelim Luizinho Faleiro said, “This is the second […]

Advertising