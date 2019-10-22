Chile on edge as protests over metro fare hike turn violent

News Video
Haryana Assembly polls: Over 57% voter turnout recorded
Haryana Assembly Election 2019 Voting Live Updates: The BJP-led by Khattar has set a target of winning 75 seats, while the Congress is hoping to recover from its rout and make a comeback in the state.
Tripura man made fuel by burning single-use plastics
Meet Faizur Rahman. This 47-year old man from Tripura’s Dhalai district claims to have devised a working prototype for recycling single-use plastic waste into natural gas and a hydrocarbon compound, which can be used as locomotive fuel.
BJP’s Nauksham Chowdhury promises education, water and health in Punhana
Though a Hindu face in a Muslim-dominated constituency, Nauksham says she enjoys the support of all communities. #HaryanaElection2019 #NaukshamChaudhary #Punhana
Salman Khan’s bodyguard Shera joins Shiv Sena
Bollywood actor Salman Khan's bodyguard Shera joins Shiv Sena. He will take part in campaigning with Aditya Thackeray.
Watch: Rahul Gandhi plays cricket in Rewari after chopper makes emergency landing
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi played cricket with local boys in Rewari after his chopper made an emergency landing at KLP College earlier today, due to bad weather while returning to Delhi from Mahendragarh after addressing an election rally.
US astronauts make history with first all-female spacewalk
The world’s first female spacewalking team made history high above Earth, floating out of the International Space Station to fix a broken part of the power network.
Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee is Left-leaning: Piyush Goyal
Speaking on Abhijit Banerjee, Union Minister Piyush Goyal congratulated him for his Nobel, but added that India has rejected his left ideas.
In Ranthambore, tigers fight to protect their territory
Tigers were seen fighting over their territory in Rajasthan's Ranthambore.
Ayodhya case: Highlights of arguments in Supreme Court | Ram Mandir Issue
The SC has to rule on appeals against the verdict of the Allahabad HC which ordered a three-way division of the disputed 2.77 acres between the Nirmohi Akhara sect, the Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board and Ramlalla Virajman.
Raghuram Rajan vs Nirmala Sitharaman vs Manmohan Singh | Arguments on India’s economic slowdown
After former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan criticized Modi government's majoritarian regime at his lecture in Brown University, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman countered Rajan's statement. Sitharaman's argument was commented on by Manmohan Singh.
Not against Savarkar but his Hindutva ideology: Manmohan Singh
The former prime minister’s statements come two days after the Congress hit out at the BJP for its elections manifesto that promised Bharat Ratna for Savarkar.
Manmohan Singh: ‘Needs correct diagnosis, before fixing the economy’
Former PM also said that he won't comment on Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's statement targeting his government.
Top election candidates in Haryana | Haryana Elections 2019
Haryana to vote on October 21, results three days later
Top election candidates in Maharashtra | Maharashtra Elections 2019
The Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) released its first list of 125 candidates for Maharashtra Assembly elections. General Secretary Arun Singh said the party will contest the election in an alliance with the Shiv Sena and some smaller parties.
Air Quality in Delhi reaches ‘poor’ category
With a dip in mercury in the national capital, air quality recorded in ‘Poor’ category on October 15. According to Air Quality Index (AQI), major pollutants particulate matter 2.5 remains at 214 and particulate matter 10 at 211.
Watch: NSA Ajit Doval having candid conversation with Chiefs of Defence Forces
NSA Ajit Doval, Army Chief General Bipin Rawat, IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria, Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh and DRDO Chairman G Satheesh Reddy having a candid conversation at DRDO Bhawan for 41st DRDO Directors Conference.
Sunny Leone spotted with her babies outside play school in Mumbai
The sizzling Sunny Leone was seen outside the play school with her kids in Mumbai on Oct 15. Sunny Leone looked stunning in all white attire with silver stilettos. She was accompanied by her husband Daniel Weber.
Watch: Unknown miscreant throws ink on MoS Ashwini Choubey
An unknown miscreant spilled ink on Minister of States for Health Ashwini Choubey on October 15. He was on his visit to Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) to see dengue patients when the incident occurred.
WATCH: Ink thrown at Union Minister Ashwini Choubey in Patna
As Choubey was boarding his vehicle to leave the premises, two youth reportedly threw ink at him and escaped. It was not immediately known who was behind the attack and if any arrests have been made.
Advertising