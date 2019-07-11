CBI raids Indira Jaising and Anand Grover’s residences

Live Scorecard
Karnataka Crisis: Shivkumar’s Mumbai show
Karnataka's political crisis has shifted to Mumbai as Shivkumar tries to meet and negotiate with the 10 Congress rebel MLAs on Wednesday.
What Budget 2019 has for you
Poorva Prakash, Senior Director at Deloitte India, explains what was announced in Budget 2019 - from tax sops for electric cars to affordable housing - that directly affects you.
Explained: What the Budget means for you
Indian Express' Harish Damodaran and Shaji Vikraman explain the larger picture of the Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament on Friday.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tables the Economic Survey in Parliament
The Economic Survey provides an authoritative, detailed and official annual summary of the current state of play in the Indian economy which will act as a policy guideline to the Union Budget.
Budget 2019 could allow you to save up to Rs 2.5 lakh a year
Nitin Baijal, Director, Deloitte India – Personal Tax, says that there can be multiple tax-saving incentives provided in Budget 2019.
The Finance Minister needs to look at reforming tax administration
Ahead of Budget 2019, Nitin Baijal, Director, Deloitte India – Personal Tax, explains what the government and Finance Minister's roadmap should be.
Budget 2019 has to provide incentives for logistics, infrastructure
Anil Talreja, Partner, Deloitte India, says the Finance Minister has provide adequate financial support to sectors like logistics and infrastructure in the Budget.
Budget 2019: How it can make life easier for rural India
Arindam Guha, DESCRIPTION, lists what Budget 2019 can do to make life easier for rural India.
What should be done to double Indian farmers income by 2022
Arindam Guha, DESCRIPTION, talks about what is needed for the government to keep its promise of doubling Indian farmers' incomes by 2022.
Don’t expect tax breaks will come in Budget 2019
Nitin Baijal, Director, Deloitte India – Personal Tax, says that you shouldn't expect a major tax break in the upcoming Budget.
‘Flying Wallendas’ cross Times Square on high wire
Two siblings from the famed Flying Wallendas safely crossed Times Square on a high wire strung between two skyscrapers 25 stories above the pavement.
Heavy rains lash Ludhiana
Ludhiana today registered a maximum of 43.5 degrees Celsius , five degrees above normal. The showers caused mercury levels to dip, bringing relief from the heat.
Girish Karnad passes away at 81
Veteran actor and playwright Girish Karnad passed away at his Bengaluru residence today. He was 81.
RBI cuts repo rate by 25 bps to 5.75%
The Monetary Police Committee of the RBI Thursday unanimously decided to reduce repo rate — the rate at which it lends to banks — by 25 basis points from 6 per cent to 5.75 per cent. The bank also changed the monetary policy stance from neutral to ac
What is Nipah virus infection? What is the cure?
A 23-year-old was diagnosed with Nipah virus on Tuesday, Kerala health minister KK Shailaja said. The patient's serum samples had been sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune for further testing and had come back positive.
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announces free travel for women in buses, metro
The Delhi Chief Minister has said that his government is seeking to make travel free for women on public buses and the Delhi Metro.
Modi Cabinet portfolios announced: Who gets what
A day after Narendra Modi was sworn in for a second term along with 57 ministers, portfolios of the new ministers were announced.
Nirmala Sitharaman appointed as Union Finance Minister
PM Modi-led govt appointed Nirmala Sitharaman as the Union Finance Minister in the central government. The former Union Defence Minister will be stepping into Arun Jaitley's shoes who has excused himself citing health reasons.
‘Wall of Greetings’ for PM Modi over his Lok Sabha victory
BJP leader Vijay Goel set up a 'Wall of Greetings' for public to write their message for Narendra Modi over his victory in the Lok Sabha elections.
