BJP Rallies In Delhi’s Chandni Chowk, Traders Cite Concerns Regarding Business

BJP holds a padyatra ‘Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao’-- stating that the Congress is trying to spread anarchy across the country. However, this rally too comes at a time when streets of Chandni Chowk are buzzing with festive shopping. Business owners at ... Read More Chandni Chowk say that the political rallies could have waited. So who is paying the price? The Indian Express' Srirupa Goswami with this Ground Report.