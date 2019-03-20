News Video
Dharwad building collapse: Death toll rises to 3, 52 rescued
The death toll rose to 3 on Wednesday morning in Karnataka’s Dharwad building collapse that took place on Tuesday. Search and rescue operation is still underway to rescue people who are trapped.
Will not allow Citizenship (Amendment) Bill to be passed: Rahul Gandhi
While addressing a public meeting at Manipur’s Imphal Congress President Rahul Gandhi said, “I am committing to you here that the Congress will defend your culture and history.
Now shop directly on Instagram
Instagram is addictive and its parent, Facebook, is looking at ways to ensure you stay hooked for even longer. The photo and video sharing service is exploring a new tool that will allow you to shop products you drool over while scrolling.
Prayagraj celebrates Holi festival with ‘Hathoda baraat’
A hammer procession, 'Hathoda baraat' was taken out in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj. This procession is held every year ahead of the Holi festival. Locals of Prayagraj take out a hammer procession.
People celebrate Holi at Bankey Bihari Temple in Vrindavan
People of Vrindavan celebrated festival of colours in full swing at Bankey Bihari Temple on the auspicious day of Holika Dahan or Choti Holi. They gathered at the temple, which is dedicated to Lord Krishna.
Telangana: Former Congress minister DK Aruna joins BJP in Delhi
Former Telangana Minister and Congress leader DK Aruna joined BJP in the presence of ruling party’s president, Amit Shah.
BJP has attacked every institution in last 5 years including media: Priyanka Gandhi
Congress general secretary, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said the BJP has systematically attacked every institution in the country.
Arunachal: National People’s Party welcomes 8 sitting ministers, MLAs
While addressing media National General Secretary of National People's Party (NPP) Thomas Sangma, said, “I am delighted to welcome 8 sitting minister and MLAs to our party. ”
NSA Doval attends 80th CRPF anniversary parade in Gurugram
National Security Advisor Ajit Doval attended the 80th CRPF Anniversary Parade in Gurugram as the chief guest. He addressed the troop on the occasion of 80th CRPF anniversary parade.
Amid boycott call for Chinese goods, local markets register low participation
The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) gave a call to burn and boycott Chinese goods across 1,500 places on Tuesday.
Lok Sabha polls: DMK chief Stalin releases party manifesto
Ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the DMK party chief MK Stalin released the party’s election manifesto at the party headquarters, Anna Arivalayam in Chennai on Tuesday.
‘Mai Bhi Chowkidar Hun’ is now a mass movement: Ravi Shankar Prasad
Union Minister of Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad talked in front of media about ‘Mai Bhi Chowkidaar Hun’. He said, “ ‘Mai Bhi Chowkidar hun’ movement has now become one of the biggest mass movement.
Regional leadership cannot be ignored by BJP: HD Devegowda
While speaking to media former prime minister and JD(S) president HD Devegowda said, “Every state has got their own regional leadership, the regional leadership cannot be minimised by any national party including Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Lok Sabha polls: AIADMK releases party manifesto
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E K Palaniswami and Deputy CM O Panneerselvam released the AIADMK election manifesto in the presence of senior party functionaries at the party head office on Avvai Shanmugam Salai in Chennai on Tuesday.
GST council meeting announces implementation of lower GST rates for real estate sector
After the GST council meeting, Revenue Secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey announced implementation of lower GST rates for the real estate sector.
Under-construction building collapses in Karnataka’s Dharwad, several feared trapped
An under-construction building collapsed in Kumareshwar Nagar of Dharwad in Karnataka on Tuesday. Many are feared to be trapped under the debris and several others are injured. Search and rescue operations are underway.
Not a single riot took place in UP in last 2 years: CM Yogi
While addressing a press conference in Lucknow, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, “In 2012, 227 riots took place in UP, 247 in 2013, 242 in 2014, 219 in 2015 and in 2016 more than 100 riots took place in which thousands innocent people died.
Watch CCTV VIDEO: Man risks life to catch train at Churchgate railway station in Mumbai
A man, who was trying to catch a moving train at the Churchgate railway station in Mumbai, slipped and fell on the platform. The entire incident was captured by CCTV camera .
