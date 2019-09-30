Bihar flood: Death toll reaches 27, Patna badly affected; IMD predicts more rain

News Video
IE 100: These are India’s 10 most powerful people in 2019
Among the 10 most powerful people in the list, the only ones outside the BJP-RSS constellation are outgoing Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani.
IE100: The list of most powerful Indians in 2019
Among the 10 most powerful people in the list, the only ones outside the BJP-RSS constellation are outgoing Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani.
Heavy rains leave 13 dead in Bihar, schools shut in Patna
Incessant rainfall in Bihar has killed at least 13 people and flooded several areas of the state.
Wave of NRC panic across Bengal
There's a wave of panic across West Bengal fuelled by political rhetoric and rumours that the National Register for Citizens (NRC), which is being implemented in neighbouring Assam, will come to West Bengal, too.
India exercises Right to Reply after Imran Khan’s address at UNGA
After Pakistani PM Imran Khan raised the Kashmir issue in his address to the UN General Assembly, India exercised its Right to Reply to give a response to Khan's remarks on Kashmir.
At UNGA, Imran Khan raises Kashmir, targets Narendra Modi
Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan raised the Kashmir issue and lashed out at Indian PM Narendra Modi and RSS in his address at the United Nations General Assembly.
Modi’s address at UN General Assembly: PM speaks on terrorism and global warming
While addressing the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Prime Minister Narendra Modi described terrorism as one of the biggest challenges before humanity. PM Modi also spoke about India's contribution to UN Peacekeeping forces.
CA Students protest against evaluation process of ICAI’s CA examinations
Students from several parts of the country thronged the national capital on 23 September demanding reevaluation in the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) CA examinations.
Donald Trump: Heard a very aggressive statement from India
“I am always ready to help. But it depends on both these gentlemen. I am ready, willing and able. If both want it, then I will do it,” Trump offered to negotiate between India, Pakistan on the Kashmir issue again.
Modi shows India’s diversity ‘Everything is fine’ in 8 languages
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said 'Everything is fine' in eight Indian languages. He said that his response to 'Howdy Modi' is 'everything is fine'. Howdy Modi event was attended by US President Donald Trump as well.
Howdy, Modi: What Narendra Modi and Donald Trump said in Houston
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump spoke at the 'Howdy, Modi' event in Houston Texas. The two leaders spoke about the relationship between India and the US. Trump spoke about the growing Indian investments in the US.
When Yashwant Sinha Lashed Out at a Chief Minister
During an interview with the Indian Express, former finance minister Yashwant Sinha recalled the incident when he had lashed out at a chief minister.
Karnataka’s Gollarahatti village to felicitate MP, after barring his entry
Pemmanahalli Gollarahatti village in Pavagada, Tumkur had attracted infamy after for denying entry to Chitradurga MP A Narayanaswamy citing his "inferior caste."
Visually-Impaired Music Teacher, Enters Limca Book of Records
Yogita Arun Tambe, 34-year-old visually impaired music teacher from Mumbai created a world record for playing 50 instruments in 49 minutes. Yogita is proficient in tabla, dholki, nagara, dimdi, halagi, dholak, nashik dhol and ghungru among others.
Yashwant Sinha interview: ‘Was sent back from Srinagar because they felt I was dangerous like terrorist’
Former finance minister Yashwant Sinha was recently sent back to Delhi from Srinagar airport, with authorities saying his visit can disturb law and order situation in the Valley.
This villager has built a World War II museum in his home in Nagaland
The Indian Express visits the home of BK Sachu, a retired teacher in Kohima Village who has a built a museum of his private collection from the battlefield of Kohima — one of the fiercest campaigns of World War II.
PM Modi, Mongolian President unveil Lord Buddha’s statue via video conferencing
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the President of Mongolia Khaltmaagiin Battulga, jointly unveiled a statue of Lord Buddha at Gandan Monastery in Ulaanbaatar through video-conferencing from Prime Minister Modi's residence in New Delhi.
Public Safety Act against Farooq Abdullah | What is Public Safety Act
The J&K administration has slapped the stringent Public Safety Act on detained former Chief Minister and National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah, describing him as a “threat to public order” as the lockdown in the Valley entered its 40th day.
PM Narendra Modi turns 69: A timeline of his political journey
As PM Narendra Modi celebrates his 69th birthday today, let's look at his political journey.
Advertising