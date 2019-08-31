Before the final NRC, the word on the street.

News Video
Modi Trump discuss Kashmir, Trade among other things
Prime Minister Narendra Modi told US President Donald Trump that all issues between India and Pakistan were bilateral and there was no scope for any third-party mediation in their first meeting after the scrapping of Article 370.
BJP MP Swami Chinmayanand in trouble as law student goes missing
A day after former BJP MP Chinmayanand was booked in a case of alleged abduction of a Law student of a college, the BJP leader on Wednesday claimed that his name is being maligned as part of a conspiracy.
India could soon ban 6 single-use plastic products from Oct 2
The ban will be comprehensive and will cover manufacturing, usage and import of plastic bags, cups, plates, small bottles, straws and certain types of sachets. It will also ask e-commerce companies to cut back on plastic packaging.
The Wait: A day in the life of five individuals as they wait for the final NRC list
In the countdown to August 31, The Indian Express spends a day with five individuals whose fates hang in the balance
What is RBI Surplus? | Why RBI Transferred Money to Govt?
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Board has approved a transfer of Rs 1,76,051 crore to the government, including a surplus or dividend of Rs 1,23,414 crore, and a one-time transfer of excess provisions amounting to Rs 52,637 crore.
4 coaches of train derail at Kanpur Central Railway station
However, there was no report of any casualty, North-Central Railway PRO Amit Malviya said.
Ravidas Temple demolition: Complete story behind Dalits protest in Delhi
The protest against the demolition of Ravidas temple in south Delhi turned violent as thousands of Dalist from various parts of the country hit the streets. The police resorted to “mild lathicharge” and used tear gas after protesters set two motorcycles on fire and vandalised a police vehicle, causing injuries to a few policemen.
Leaders pay their last respects to Arun Jaitley
Leaders from across the political spectrum, admirers and party workers thronged the cremation ground to bid adieu to senior BJP leader and former Union minister Arun Jaitley who enjoyed goodwill across the divide.
In Delhi, Yamuna ghat residents battle water level rise
Due to the rise in Yamuna's water level in Delhi, thousands of people living near Yamuna ghats are forced to flee their homes and take shelter in government-provided tents. Many also have their farmlands near the Yamuna, which were also destroyed.
Amazon rainforest ravaged by deforestation fires in Brazil
Massive forest fires have been burning in the Amazon region of Brazil for over three weeks now, with little sign of slowing down.
Former finance minister Arun Jaitley passes away at 66
Former Union finance minister and senior BJP leader Arun Jaitley passed away. Jaitley, 66, was admitted to AIIMS in Delhi after he complained of palpitations and restlessness. He was placed under observation at the hospital’s Cardio-Neuro Centre
‘Terminal in a Garden’ in Bangalore’s KIA T2
Bangalore's Kempegowda International Aiport Terminal 2 will be based on a 'Terminal in a Garden' concept.
Rajiv had majority but didn’t use it to crush dissent: Sonia Gandhi
Addressing an event marking Rajiv Gandhi's 75th birth anniversary, Sonia Gandhi said in 1984 her husband got a massive poll mandate but did not use it to create an atmosphere of fear or to threaten people.
Violent protest over Ravidas temple demolition: Eyewitnesses’ account of Delhi Dalit protests
Protesters marched from Ramlila Maidan to Tughlakabad to visit the demolition site, throwing traffic out of gear in Central and South Delhi.
New video shows Titanic wreck decaying
In the 34 years since the RMS Titanic was discovered on the seafloor south of Newfoundland, it has become the world’s most famous shipwreck.
Ravidas Temple demolition: Complete story behind Dalits protest in Delhi
The protest against the demolition of Ravidas temple in south Delhi turned violent as thousands of Dalist from various parts of the country hit the streets. The police resorted to “mild lathicharge” and used tear gas after protesters set two motorcycles on fire and vandalised a police vehicle, causing injuries to a few policemen.
P Chidambaram arrested in INX Media case
P Chidambaram arrested, INX Media Case Live News Updates: Chidambaram will be produced before the Rouse Avenue court on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at 2 pm.
Tripura: BSF jawans face mosquito menace in malaria-endemic zone
As BSF jawans patrol the 856-km border Tripura shares with Bangladesh, they remain armed with portable fogging machines and wear masks along with the regular is uniforms and boots.
P. Chidambaram in trouble | What is INX Media case?
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, who is facing threat of arrest, failed on Wednesday to get protection from the Supreme Court which decided to hear on Friday his petition.
Advertising