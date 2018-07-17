Bank officials being probed by the CBI increased 5 times in the last 4 months: News in Numbers

The number of bank officers who have either been booked by law enforcement agencies or are facing charges over their involvement in extending loans that have subsequently turned bad has surged over the last four months to over 50. A majority of these cases is being probed by the CBI and over half the officers facing action are of the rank of general manager and above. Until the end of March, just 10 officers were officially recorded as being under CBI investigation in five cases of bank fraud. Industry players have attributed the five-fold rise in the number of arrests to the renewed urgency in enforcement action following the alleged fraud that erupted in end-February at Punjab National Bank (PNB) involving diamantaire Nirav Modi.