Balasore MP Sarangi hogs the limelight at swearing-in ceremony

Live Scorecard
105 (21.4)
Pakistan
vs
0/0(0.0)
West Indies
News Video
S Jaishankar becomes India’s Foreign Minister
Former foreign secretary S Jaishankar was allocated the External Affairs ministry as the Modi government announced the portfolios on Friday.
WATCH: Smriti Irani takes oath as Cabinet Minister
Smriti Irani, who defeated Rahul Gandhi in Amethi, Thursday took oath of office as a cabinet minister at the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan. She was sworn in by President Ram Nath Kovind.
WATCH: BJP chief Amit Shah takes oath as Cabinet Minister
BJP chief Amit Shah Thursday took oath of office as cabinet minister at the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Amit Shah was sworn in by President Ram Nath Kovind.
WATCH: Narendra Modi takes oath as Prime Minister
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday took oath of office and secrecy at the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan. He was sworn in by President Ram Nath Kovind.
WATCH: Narendra Modi takes oath as Prime Minister
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday took oath of office and secrecy at the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan. He was sworn in by President Ram Nath Kovind.
Narendra Modi takes charge for a second term as PM
Narendra Modi took over as the country's PM for a second term on Thursday at a glittering ceremony at the forecourt of Rashtraparti Bhavan. He was sworn in along with other Union ministers.
Congress spokespersons to stay away from TV debates for a month
After Congress' dismal performance in the Lok Sabha elections, party media chief Randeep Surjewala announced no spokesperson will participate in television debates for a month
Here is what will happen at PM Modi’s swearing in today
Narendra Modi will be taking oath as the 16th prime minister of India on May 30 at 7 PM. The ceremony will take place at Rashtrapati Bhawan.
CWC poll stats: 18 members fielded, 4 won
Many of the Congress Working Committee members have either never contested a LS or Assembly election or did so decades ago when the politics, discourse and tools were very different. This time, only 4 of the 18 members could manage to win.
Poll debacle: Rahul upset with three top leaders for placing sons above party
After Congress' massive defeat in Lok Sabha polls, Rahul Gandhi's offer to quit as party chief was turned down by CWC. In the meeting, Rahul lashed out at a few senior Congress leaders for placing their sons above the party.
Elections create differences, but 2019 polls broke down walls, united people: Narendra Modi
Addressing the NDA parliamentary meet after being unanimously elected as the next PM, Modi spoke on pro-incumbency, the Lok Sabha elections, and also had a word of caution for new MPs
Gujarat News: Massive fire at a complex in Surat
A massive fire broke out on the second floor of a commercial complex at Sarthana in Surat on Friday. One person was reported dead.
Why Sensex hit 40,000 today, and what next for Stock Market
Stock Markets created new benchmarks today with the BSE Sensex surging past 40,000 points, & NSE Nifty breaching 12,000 for the first time ever. PM Modi winning election was a definite reason behind it, but why do Stock Markets love him so much?
Dutee Chand alleges blackmail, sister says not opposed to relationship
After saying that she was in a same-sex relationship, athlete Dutee Chand accused her sister of blackmail. However, her sister has said that she's not opposed to the relationship and wants the athlete to be protected.
PM Modi, Gandhi family pay tribute to Rajiv Gandhi on 28th death anniversary
Rajiv Gandhi, sixth and youngest PM of India, was assassinated on May 21, 1991, at Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu during a poll campaign.
Sensex jumps over 900 points after exit polls predict NDA majority
A day after the exit polls predicted a second term for the NDA in 2019 elections, domestic markets began on a strong note. The prospects of a stable government instead of a fractured mandate has lead to a sharp recovery in the market.
Exit polls hint saffron surge, NDA set for clear majority
Most exit polls Sunday forecast another term for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with some of them projecting that BJP-led NDA will get more than 300 seats to comfortably cross the majority mark of 272 in the Lok Sabha.
Modi unwinds after election heat, meditates near Kedarnath shrine
A day after campaigning ended for Lok Sabha elections 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday offered prayers at the Kedarnath shrine and reviewed development projects
Pragya Singh Thakur’s ‘Godse praise’ has put BJP in a spot
Pragya Singh Thakur’s praise of Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse has left the BJP squirming. Modi said he cannot forgive Pragya Singh Thakur for calling Nathuram Godse a “deshbhakt”. Though she apologised soon after, but the damage was done.
Advertising