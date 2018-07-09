Follow Us:
Monday, July 09, 2018
Know the young stalwarts revolutionizing the Indian realty sector

As SC upholds death sentence for convicts in the 2012 Delhi gangrape case, here’s 5 things you need to know

Produced by Neelima Updated: July 9, 2018 7:37:12 pm

About six years after the December 16 Delhi gangrape, the Supreme Court has upheld death penalty for three of the convicts in the case. They had filed a review petition asking for the death penalty to be reduced to life sentence. The fourth convict is a juvenile offender and the fifth convict had committed suicide in the prison.

