As SC upholds death sentence for convicts in the 2012 Delhi gangrape case, here’s 5 things you need to know

About six years after the December 16 Delhi gangrape, the Supreme Court has upheld death penalty for three of the convicts in the case. They had filed a review petition asking for the death penalty to be reduced to life sentence. The fourth convict is a juvenile offender and the fifth convict had committed suicide in the prison.
