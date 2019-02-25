Armed forces suffered due to criminal negligence by previous govt: PM

News Video
Drone show at Akash Ambani’s wedding party
Akash Ambani is celebrating his wedding party at St Moritz in Switzerland. Here is a sneak preview of the drone show at the party which had the guests in awe.
PM Modi washes feet of sanitation workers
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday washed the feet of sanitation workers at Kumbh and also felicitated them.
Pulwama terror attack: Kashmiris attacked in several parts of India
While the government says it is making all effort to punish the perpetrators of the Pulwama attack, the killing of 40 CRPF jawans has triggered outrage against Kashmiri people in many parts of the country.
Maharashtra Farmer Protest: Agitated farmers march from Nashik to Mumbai
Farmers have embarked on a 180-km march from Nashik to Mumbai to protest against what they termed as the "betrayal" of peasants by the BJP governments at the state and centre.
Saudi Crown Prince condemns terrorism in talks with Modi
"Terrorism and extremism are "common concerns" and Saudi Arabia will extend all cooperation to India and other neighbouring countries to deal with them," said Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman after "extensive & successful" talks with PM Modi.
Major fire at Paragon office in Kochi
Fire and rescue teams arrived at the spot trying to douse the blaze
How India responded to Imran Khan’s ‘will retaliate’ speech on Pulwama
"Pakistan will retaliate," said Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan while responding to India's allegations the Pulwama attack which claimed the lives of 40 CRPF personnel. And this is how India responded to his speech.
Imran Khan warns India of retaliatory action
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan assured India that he would act against the perpetrators of the Pulwama terror attack if New Delhi shares "actionable intelligence", but warned against any "revenge" retaliatory action.
One pilot dead after 2 Hawk aircraft crash in Bengaluru
One pilot was killed after two Hawk aircraft collided, and crashed, close to Yelahanka airbase in Bengaluru on Tuesday during a trial run for the Aero India show.
Pulwama Attack: 72 hours on, how India is responding to Pak
It's been 72 hours since the Pulwama attack which claimed the lives of 40 CRPF personnel. India has taken a series of diplomatic steps in response. Take a look.
What Delhi people think of Kejriwal’s bonhomie with leaders he called corrupt
Kejriwal's campaigning stood out for his allegations of corruption against a slew of leaders. But four years into power, Kejriwal looks a changed man. We asked a few Delhiites about how they look at Kejriwal's bonhomie with those he called corrupt
I stand by what I said, says Navjot Singh Sidhu
Punjab cabinet minister Navjot Singh Sidhu refuses to withdraw his statement on the Pulwama attack despite criticism.
Pulwama terror attack: What is Jaish-e-Mohammed, the terror group that attacked the CRPF convoy
Jaish-e-Mohammed, led by Maulana Masood Azhar, orchestrated one of the worst terror attacks in the Kashmir Valley. In the wake of the Pulwama terror attack, a look at what the JeM stands for and how India, Pakistan and China have responded to it.
Modi says terrorists will pay for Pulwama attack, Opposition backs govt
A day after the Pulwama attack that killed at least 40 CRPF jawans, PM Narendra Modi said those who committed the heinous act will pay “a heavy price”. The Congress said the Opposition stands united in it support for the government and the jawans.
PM Modi flags off Vande Bharat Express
PM Narendra Modi Friday flagged off Vande Bharat Express (Train 18), a high-speed train that will run from New Delhi to Varanasi.
Woman kisses Rahul Gandhi during a rally in Valsad
During a rally in Gujarat's Valsad, Congress president Rahul Gandhi was kissed by a woman on the stage.
Breaking News | J&K: 26 CRPF men killed in Awantipora blast, JeM claims responsibility
At least ten CRPF personnel were killed and after their convoy was attacked by "suicide bomber" in south Kashmir on Thursday.
AAP disappointed with SC verdict — What Kejriwal said
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal today said his government could take legal recourse & appeal against the Supreme Court judgment delivered today on who controls the administration of Delhi.
Advertising