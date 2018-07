Updated: July 3, 2018 1:11:09 pm

Part of a road overbridge collapsed in Andheri West on Tuesday morning. Part of the Gokhale bridge, a crossing which connects Andheri East to West, gave in at around 7.30 am. The Mumbai Fire Brigade, city police and ambulance services were deployed at the site to remove the debris. At least five people suffered injuries, two are critical.

Due to the collapse, slow and fast trains on the Western Line have been halted. Traffic has been temporarily suspended below and above the bridge as well.