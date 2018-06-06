Ahead of Kaala release, Rajinikanth appeals to fans for a peaceful release

Updated: June 6, 2018 2:04:36 pm

Actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth’s latest movie Kaala is in trouble. His statement on the Cauvery issue, demanding that the Cauvery management Board be formed as per the court’s instruction has upset the people of Karnataka and caused tension. Many pro-Kannada groups demanded that the movie be banned in Karnataka because the actor’s statement hurt people’s sentiments. The Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce gave in to pressure and refused to screen the movie. But the Karnataka High Court and even the Supreme Court gave relief to team Kaala by refusing to ban the movie.

Ahead of the release, Rajinikanth appealed to his fans to allow for a peaceful release. He also asked Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy to provide security at the theatres to avoid law and order problems.