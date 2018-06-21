Follow Us:
Tuesday, June 26, 2018
AAP MLA assaulted by illegal sand miners

Updated: June 21, 2018 6:42:57 pm

Aam Aadmi Party’s MLA from Ropar in Punjab, Amarjeet Singh Sandoa was allegedly attacked on Thursday by the goons of mining mafia near Nurpur Bedi in Ropar district, senior party leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira said. He said the legislator has been rushed to PGIMER at Chandigarh. The AAP MLA’s turban was tossed up during the attack and even two of his security personnel were thrashed. Aam Aadmi Party’s MLA from Ropar in Punjab, Amarjeet Singh Sandoa was allegedly attacked on Thursday by the goons of mining mafia near Nurpur Bedi in Ropar district, a party leader said. He said the legislator has been rushed to PGIMER at Chandigarh.

