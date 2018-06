Updated: June 18, 2018 7:53:03 pm

It has been over a week since Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his collegaues walked out of a meeting with Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal and announced that they were going to camp-out in Raj Niwas till their demands are met. They mainly claim:

a. IAS officers in Delhi are on an illegal strike. They must end it and work with the government.

b. Doorstep delivery of ration must be allowed.

Here’s a brief recap of what the week has been like.