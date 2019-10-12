A day with Chandro Tomar, Prakashi Tomar | Shooter Daadi | Saand ki Aankh The story of Chandro Tomar and Prakashi Tomar, India's oldest sharp shooters, has inspired Anurag Kashyap to make a film on their life. The Indian Express spent a day with the shooter daadis in Baghpat to know more about their journey.

