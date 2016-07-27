7th Pay Commission: Govt Issues Gazette Notification

In a major relief for lakhs of Central Government employees, the implementation notification of the 7th Pay Commission was issued on Tuesday, following which the employees will now get the revised pay from their August salaries. Once the notification is issued, central government employees could get the revised pay from their August salaries. "Once issues by the Ministry, the notification will be given all pay panel benefits to 4.8 million central government employees and 5.2 million pensioners, except allowances," a finance ministry official told reporters. The 7th Pay Commission recommendations relating to allowances has been referred to a Finance Secretary Committee by the cabinet, which is expected to submit its reports in four months. Until this, allowances are to be paid according to the existing rates under the existing pay structure, says a cabinet note. The Cabinet, last month, approved the recommendations made by the 7th pay commission. Speaking at a press conference, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley accepted the recommendation to increase minimum pay from existing Rs 7,000 to Rs 18,000 per month. He announced that a fitment factor of 2.57 would apply for pay revision of all employees. And the rate of annual increment has been retained at 3%.