7 yrs to life in jail: UP panel drafts tough law on mob lynching, onus on officers

Borders melt as soldiers cross minefield to handover boy’s body from India to PoK
Fearing that the body would decompose, the Indian side wanted the handover on Wednesday from Gurez.
Mamata Banerjee declares ‘Save Water Day’
Mamata Banerjee has declared that July 12 will be observed as 'Save Water Day'.
Did umpiring error cost MS Dhoni his wicket in Ind vs Nz semifinal?
MS Dhoni's run out in the penultimate over proved to be one of the turning points in India's semifinal loss against New Zealand in the world cup 2019
Centre proposed tenancy law
The proposed law advocates appointing district collector as rent authority and heavy penalty on tenants for overstaying.
Death Penalty For Child Abuse
The amendments cover 21 kinds of sexual crimes that come under the definition of aggravated penetrative sexual assault against children.
Congress MLAs in Goa join hands with BJP
With this, the ruling BJP ‘s strength in the Assembly swells to 27, and the strength of the Congress which won 17 seats in 2017, stands reduced to five. Two Congress MLAs had joined the BJP earlier.
World Population Day: Facts about India
July 11 is observed as World Population Day. It is observed on July 11 as on this day in 1987, the world population reached five billion
CBI raids Indira Jaising and Anand Grover’s residences
Officials said the searches are taking place at the Nizamuddin residence and office of Jaising, the office of the NGO in Jangpura and an office in Mumbai from 5 in the morning.
Karnataka Crisis: Shivkumar’s Mumbai show
Karnataka's political crisis has shifted to Mumbai as Shivkumar tries to meet and negotiate with the 10 Congress rebel MLAs on Wednesday.
What Budget 2019 has for you
Poorva Prakash, Senior Director at Deloitte India, explains what was announced in Budget 2019 - from tax sops for electric cars to affordable housing - that directly affects you.
Explained: What the Budget means for you
Indian Express' Harish Damodaran and Shaji Vikraman explain the larger picture of the Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament on Friday.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tables the Economic Survey in Parliament
The Economic Survey provides an authoritative, detailed and official annual summary of the current state of play in the Indian economy which will act as a policy guideline to the Union Budget.
Budget 2019 could allow you to save up to Rs 2.5 lakh a year
Nitin Baijal, Director, Deloitte India – Personal Tax, says that there can be multiple tax-saving incentives provided in Budget 2019.
The Finance Minister needs to look at reforming tax administration
Ahead of Budget 2019, Nitin Baijal, Director, Deloitte India – Personal Tax, explains what the government and Finance Minister's roadmap should be.
Budget 2019 has to provide incentives for logistics, infrastructure
Anil Talreja, Partner, Deloitte India, says the Finance Minister has provide adequate financial support to sectors like logistics and infrastructure in the Budget.
Budget 2019: How it can make life easier for rural India
Arindam Guha, DESCRIPTION, lists what Budget 2019 can do to make life easier for rural India.
What should be done to double Indian farmers income by 2022
Arindam Guha, DESCRIPTION, talks about what is needed for the government to keep its promise of doubling Indian farmers' incomes by 2022.
Don’t expect tax breaks will come in Budget 2019
Nitin Baijal, Director, Deloitte India – Personal Tax, says that you shouldn't expect a major tax break in the upcoming Budget.
‘Flying Wallendas’ cross Times Square on high wire
Two siblings from the famed Flying Wallendas safely crossed Times Square on a high wire strung between two skyscrapers 25 stories above the pavement.
