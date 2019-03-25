64th Filmfare Awards: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor emerge top winners Actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor came out as top winners at the 64th Filmfare Awards for their roles in ‘Raazi’ and ‘Sanju’, respectively. Ranbir won the Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male) whereas Alia won Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female).

