Updated: June 19, 2018 8:40:16 pm

It’s a big development in Jammu & Kashmir. BJP has pulled out of the alliance with the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) led by Mehbooba Mufti. BJP national secretary Ram Madhav, in a press conference, announced the decision which he said was taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party President Amit Shah.

Mufti has resigned from the post of Chief Minister.