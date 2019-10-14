News Video
Yogeshwar Dutt: My ideology matches with BJP
In an interview with The Indian Express, Yogeshwar Dutt says he wants to solve the issue of water scarcity in the region and also work for the upliftment of sports.
4 national-level hockey players killed in road accident in MPís Hoshangabad
Four national level hockey players died in a car accident in the wee hours of October 14. The accident took place in MPís Hoshangabad. Three people have been injured in the accident. Further details are awaited.
Dushyant Chautala: My party will get mandate, no question of alliance
Haryana elections: Much is at stake for JJP founder Dushyant Chautala as he takes on BJP after being expelled from INLD. Dushyant is contesting Haryana assembly elections from Uchana Kalan which is considered a stronghold of the BJP.
Typhoon Hagibis wreaks havoc in Japan, leaves at least 19 dead
Typhoon Hagibis brought heavy destruction across Japan as it left at least 19 dead and more than a dozen missing. Typhoon Hagibis is being considered as the strongest typhoon to hit Tokyo since 1958.
Haryana elections: Babita Phogat vs Satpal Sangwan
With two Sangwan and one Phogat in fray, people in Charkhi Dadri appear a little confused as to who they see as their future MLA. But the constituency certainly will throw an exciting poll battle.
Modi-Xi summit Day 2, As it happened
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President XI Jinping extended their talks on the second day of second India-China informal summit in Mamallapuram, Tamil Nadu.
Forbes Top-10 Richest Indians 2019: Mukesh Ambani is the Richest Indian
Mukesh Ambani is named the richest Indian for the 12th year in a row. His net worth stood at $51.4 billion. Industrialist Gautam Adani has jumped eight spots to end at second position with an income pegged at $15.7 billion.
A day with Chandro Tomar, Prakashi Tomar | Shooter Daadi | Saand ki Aankh
The story of Chandro Tomar and Prakashi Tomar, India's oldest sharp shooters, has inspired Anurag Kashyap to make a film on their life. The Indian Express spent a day with the shooter daadis in Baghpat to know more about their journey.
PM Modi welcomes Xi to India, plays perfect host at Mahabalipuram
Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted Chinese president Xi Jinping in Mahabalipuram for an informal summit. The two leaders held talks while touring the historical monuments in Mahabalipuram. They also attended a cultural show, later.
Nobel Peace Prize 2019 to Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed Ali
Norwegian Nobel Institute announced that the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize will be awarded to Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed Ali for his peacemaking efforts with Eritrea.
Caught on cam: Woman constable slaps devotee at Ajmer Sharif Dargah
A woman constable was seen slapping a devotee at Ajmer Sharif Dargah, Rajasthan in a video that has gone viral. The devotee was taking a toy which looked like a weapon, inside the dargah premises which was not allowed inside.
PMC Bank crisis: FM Sitharaman meets PMC bank depositors at BJP office
Union Finance Minister arrived at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office in Mumbai’s Nariman Point on Oct 11. She held a meeting with depositors of Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Bank. Depositors of PMC Bank were holding protest.
Rahul Gandhi appears before Surat Court over defamation case
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrived in Gujarat’s Surat on Oct 10. He appeared before Surat Court today in connection with a case over his comment "Why do all thieves have Modi in their names". The statement was made during Lok Sabha elections.
Forest Department rescues crocodile in Gujarat’s Vadodara
A crocodile was rescued by the Forest Department in Gujarat's Vadodara on October 09. It was rescued from the Vadodara-Anand national highway. Crocodile will be later released in the nearby jungle by the team.
1 dead after tree falls on bus following heavy rains in Pune
One person died after a tree fell on a service bus belonging to the Municipal Corporation in Maharashtraís Pune on October 09. The incident took place following heavy rainfall in city.
Modi-Xi meet: Security tightened in Tamil Nadu’s Mahabalipuram
About 9,000 police personnel have been deployed in the security for the informal summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Tamil Nadu's Mahabalipuram.
INX Media Case: Karti Chidambaram Appears Before ED
Karti Chidambaram, son of Congress senior leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram, appeared before the Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday in connection with the probe into the INX Media laundering case.
Deeply Pained, Concerned About Congress Party: Salman Khurshid
Salman Khurshid, a former External Affairs Minister, said he was not happy with the temporary arrangement put in place by the party by appointing Sonia Gandhi as the interim president.
Arun Govil interview – ‘Was rejected in Ramayan audition for Ram’
In a candid conversation with indianexpress.com, Arun Govil, who will be next seen in the play 'The Legend of Ram', talks about his Bollywood journey, the success of Ramayan, and what he feels about hatred being spread in the name of Ram.
Mumbai’s Aarey forest protests: What you should know about
'Save Aarey' protests have been engulfing in Mumbai to save the green cover in Mumbai's Aarey, which has been designated for construction of Metro Line 3 rake depot.
