26/11 Stories of Strength – A Rare Performance by Amitabh Bachchan

Eye for Detail 18: What the return of Hamid Nehal Ansari means for Indo-Pak relations and more
This week we analyse Hamid Nehal Ansari's return to India, the importance of Sajjan Kumar's conviction and the wrongful arrest of four men in Bulandshahr.
After 6 years in Pakistan jail, Mumbai resident Hamid Ansari returns home
It’s been six years since Hamid Nehal Ansari crossed the border into Pakistan and was arrested. On Thursday, he returned to his home in Mumbai days after being released from a Pakistan jail.
Elephant plays the harmonica at Thekkampatti Elephant Camp
In this video filmed at the Thekkampatti Elephant Camp in Tamil Nadu, an elephant trainer can be seen placing a harmonica at the tip of Andaal the elephant's trunk. The harmonica sounds loudly as Andaal breathes in and out.
Delhi HC sends Sajjan Kumar to jail for life in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case
After 34 years, the Delhi High Court held Sajjan Kumar guilty of being involved in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots and sentenced him to life imprisonment. Here's what the court said and how political leaders reacted.
Congress picks Ashok Gehlot as Rajasthan CM, Sachin Pilot is deputy CM
After deliberations, Congress President Rahul Gandhi has picked Ashok Gehlot for the post of Rajasthan Chief Minister. Sachin Pilot, who fought for the position, will be made deputy Chief Minister of the state.
Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal Wedding Today: Here’s What the Ambani Residence Looks Like
Antilla is set to host what is being called one of India's most expensive weddings yet, on December 12. Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal are all set to tie the knot today evening at the Ambani residence.
Congress inches out BJP in Rajasthan, CM candidate to be decided on December 12 | DECISION 2018
Winning Rajasthan, the Congress party had added another big state in the Hindi heartland to its kitty. Party leaders will meet tomorrow to decide who will be the state's next chief minister.
BJP’s star campaigner Yogi Adityanath’s emotive appeals turn a damp squib | DECISION 2018
Yogi Adityanath, the man in a saffron robe, has emerged as one of the star campaigners for the BJP in the last few elections. But his speeches in this election making a strong Hindutva pitch failed to get any results.
Congress’ Lal Thanhawla loses both his seats in Mizoram, MNF wins the state | DECISION 2018
Congress lost its only northeast bastion as the MNF regain the power after 10 years. Congress' Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla lost both the seats he contested in.
Congress workers in celebration mode as the party wins Chhattisgarh | Decision 2018
As the Congress party prepares to return in Chhattisgarh after 15 years, party workers gather to celebrate the victory.
Why the Telangana poll result should worry the BJP about southern India | DECISION 2018
K Chandrashekhar Rao’s Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) has swept Telangana. For the BJP, more than losing the election, the fact that these numbers put its dream to enter southern India on hold should be of greater concern.
As TRS sweeps Telangana, here’s what worked in KCR’s favour | DECISION 2018
K Chandrashekhar Rao will continue as Chief Minister of Telangana for a second term. The victory is, for the most part, not a surprise. But here’s what worked in his favour. And what about the Congress-TDP alliance? Liz Mathew breaks it down.
Campaign heat: The allegations, the promises and more. Who said what on the campaign trail
In the five states where elections were held, here's what national leaders of the BJP and Congress promised to the people.
DECISION 2018: What’s at stake in the 5 states this election
As the results of assembly elections in five states unfold, here's a look at the mammoth exercise undertaken by the Election Commission of India.
Kannur International Airport Set to Take Flight
Kannur International Airport (KIAL), the fourth in Kerala, will be dedicated to the nation on December 9. The airport will offer better access to travellers from north Kerala and parts of Karnataka like Coorg.
At the heart of ‘royal’ property dispute is real estate worth Rs 25,000 crore
Three laws, three contesting claims, Rs 25,000 cr property, and a dying Faridkot royal lineage.
Bulandshahr mob violence: Police van torched, SHO killed
After an incident of alleged cow slaughter spiralled out of control, the mob in Bulandshahr kills police SHO. An FIR has been registered
What farmers at the protest march in Delhi are demanding from the Narendra Modi government
Thousands of farmers from across the country took out a rally trying to draw the government's attention to their demands. They had some clear demands and also spoke about their dissatisfaction with the Narendra Modi government.
26/11 Stories of Strength – A Rare Performance by Amitabh Bachchan
26/11 Stories of Strength: K. Unnikrishnan Speech
