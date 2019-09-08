100 Days of Modi 2.0: Dilution of Article 370 biggest achievement

News Video
From Sindh to Supreme Court: Ram Jethmalani, veteran criminal lawyer dies
Veteran lawyer and former Union law minister Ram Jethmalani passed away at the age of 95. He had mastery in the criminal law and was known as one of the highest-paid lawyers in India. He fought several high profile cases.
Best is yet to come; India is with you, PM Modi tells ISRO team
In a bid to boost the morale of ISRO scientists, Modi said, “I have lived the moment with you when communication with spacecraft was lost. Our courage has become stronger. Our determination to touch moon has become even stronger.”
Setback for India’s Chandrayaan-2, PM Modi addresses ISRO scientists
India's dreams were dampened as communication was lost with Chandrayaan, PM Modi consoled ISRO chief and addressed ISRO scientists. A track of all the major events.
Former Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe dies
Former Zimbabwe president Robert Mugabe died Friday at the age of 95. Once an independence hero, Mugabe ended the white-minority rule in former Rhodesia. He remained in rule for 37 years in Zimbabwe.
India to give $1 billion to Russia: PM Modi at EEF
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his Plenary Session at the 5th Eastern Economic Forum, said India will give a line of credit worth USD 1 billion for the development of the Far East. “The relation of India and the Far East is not new but ages old.
Modi-Putin friendship: “Together we will cross the distance of space”
Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Eastern Economic Forum. PM Modi spoke about his friendship with Putin
Protest in Karnataka | Who is DK Shivakumar | Why was he arrested
Protests broke out in several parts of Karnataka on Wednesday following the arrest of senior Congress leader DK Shivakumar. Here we explain who is DK Shivakumar and why he has been arrested by the ED.
Jammu & Kashmir | 30 days without special status
On August 5, Home Minister Amit Shah in Parliament proposed scrapping of Article 370 from Indian Constitution which provides special status to Jammu and Kashmir. The proposal evoked massive protest from the Opposition which asked the Union government to roll back the order. It’s been 30 days since the special status was withdrawn from J&K. […]
Who is Romila Thapar | Why has JNU asked for her CV
Historian Romila Thapar, who was asked by JNU to submit her CV in order to review her status as Professor Emerita, on Sunday said the move was an attempt to “dishonour” her since she had been “critical” of the changes introduced by the administration
Hong Kong police sprayed blue dye on protesters to mark them for arrests
The police in Hong Kong used water cannon to spray blue-colored water at protesters. The coloured liquid is being used to mark the protesters and make it easier for police to identify who are defying the police ban and marching through the city.
Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: Bollywood celebrities welcome Lord Ganesha
The who's who of Bollywood have welcomed Lord Ganesha home. Here is a look at Bollywood's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.
Kerala’s IPL-model snake boat race league begins
The Champions Boat League (CBL), a brainchild of Kerala’s tourism department designed on the model of the Indian Premier League (IPL) to provide fresh impetus to the state’s cultural flagship of snake boat races, made an emphatic beginning.
Is India’s population growing too fast
India is projected to surpass China as the world’s most populous country by 2027. According to estimates in a new United Nations report. India is also expected to add 273 million people by 2050.
Footage of the blast at Dhule chemical factory in Maharashtra
At least 13 people were killed and 72 others injured in an explosion at a chemical factory in Maharashtra’s Dhule district, police said.
Assam NRC final list 2019: Relief for those included
REKHA SAIKIA RAJBONGSHI: “I have been working at the NSK since 2015 ever since the NRC process started- my entire family’s name had come in the previous draft but not mine. Today I just found out that my name is there — so it’s come as a big relief”
Mukesh Ambani hails Amit Shah as Iron Man
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani praised Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his energy and focus while terming him the “Iron man of our age”.
Manmohan Singh on state of Indian economy
Former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh blamed the “all-round mismanagement” by the Modi government for the economic slowdown and urged the government to put aside politics of vendetta.
Use power of language diversity to unite India: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also urged media houses to play the bridge between India's several languages, while addressing the Manorama News Conclave in Kochi via a video link from New Delhi.
India’s relations with the Gulf are better than ever before: PM Modi
In his address to the Manorama News Conclave, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the importance given to NRIs by the government. He said, "Our vision for 'New India' includes not only caring for those living in the nation but also outside.
