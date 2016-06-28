10 People Arrested On Charges Of Forgery In SBI Clerical Exam

The Shimla Police yesterday arrested 10 people accused of playing foul in the recently held State Bank of India (SBI) clerical examination. Shimla Superitendent of Police D.W. Negi said cases of forgery are on the rise and this is the fourth such incident. The police have taken the accused into custody and case has been registered against them.
The Shimla Police yesterday arrested 10 people accused of playing foul in the recently held State Bank of India (SBI) clerical examination. Shimla Superitendent of Police D.W. Negi said cases of forgery are on the rise and this is the fourth such incident. The police have taken the accused into custody and case has been registered against them.