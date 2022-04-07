News Headlines April 7: House Clears Crime ID Bill

The contentious Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill, 2022 was passed in Parliament. Leading the Opposition charge, Congress leader and former home minister P Chidambaram described the proposed law as “illegal”, “unconstitutional’’, “dangerous’’. Meanwhile, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said the youth of the country needed to be prepared to become job creators instead of job seekers, who become “global citizens” in the future. He was speaking at the India Education Summit 2022.