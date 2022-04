News Headlines April 18: COVID-19 Trends In India

BIG STORY: First, the Khargone district administration demolished their house built under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. Now, the same administration has reached out to the family with ration and rehabilitation options. Meanwhile, daily new Covid-19 cases are rising in Delhi and Haryana, as are active cases nationwide. Lifting of restrictions could be a reason, but it's too early to worry about a fourth wave when no new variant has been detected.