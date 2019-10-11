Miss Trans Queen India 2019: From Beauty Pageant to Trans Community Pride

Lifestyle Video
The world’s tallest Durga idol was made by an Assamese Muslim artisan
Meet Nuruddin Ahmed, a Guwahati-based artist, who has many feathers in his cap. Among them, is a Limca Book record that recognises him as the man who made the world’s tallest Durga idol.
At Mahila Haat, some vendors say sales hit | Delhi Gate Market
Low footfall and high rents seem to have dampened the optimism of vendors at the Sunday book bazaar of Darya Ganj, which is being set up at the Mahila Haat near Delhi Gate for the past few weeks.
Bangalore’s new talk of town: Garden atop a car
In a bid to revive Bengaluru's 'garden city' identity, an advocate has turned the rooftop of his car to a garden. K Suresh is now planning to file a PIL urging policy makers to encourage it among other citizens to create awareness on the benefits.
World Deaf Day 2019: Empowering the differently-abled
Echoes is a cafe that employs people with hearing and speech impairment. We met the team behind the cafe to know what was the thought behind this concept!. We also met the staff who have a ball of a time working there!
World Maritime Day: NCC Naval Wing Expedition
NCC Cadets of the Navy wing take part in Boat pulling in DK Whaler Boats, during the “Most Enterprising Naval Unit” (MENU) sailing expedition on the Yamuna river in New Delhi
Fly Dining: A Dining Experience 160 Feet Above The Ground
Fly Dining is one-of-a-kind dining experience where guests dine 50 meters above the ground on a table that is suspended from a crane. Fly dining is located at Gardens Galleria Mall, Noida, Uttar Pradesh.
Durga Puja: Watch how these sculptors bring Goddess Durga to life
In Delhi's CR Park, Bengal-based idol makers are continuing their annual tradition of breathing life into Goddess-supreme Durga for Durga Puja.
Delhi cafe is bringing back ‘Love For Reading’ with a free book for every meal
The Nerdy Cafe: This quaint, cozy place in Said ul Ajab Saket, located right at the turn, is hard to miss. From the outside, you can see the ceiling-high bookshelf through its glass walls.
हिंदी दिवस: millennial lingo… in Hindi
Every year, September 14 is observed and celebrated as Hindi Diwas. The Constituent Assembly of India had, in 1949, recognised and adopted Hindi — an Indo-Aryan language — as the official language of the newly formed nation.
World Literacy Day Special: Making learning fun
At a time when marks and ranks are everything, children have forgotten to have fun while learning. This World Literacy Day, we bring to you two such NGOs that are helping children have fun while learning through interactive methods
An IIT teacher asks:Why do parents need to know the scope of a course?
Prof. Ashutosh Sharma, Secretary, Department of Science and Technology, talks about how the anxiety of most Indian parents is unfounded.
Why a bunch of youngsters quit jobs and become apple farmers?
What prompted a bunch of youngsters to quit their jobs and come back and grow apples in their family orchards in Himachal? Low input costs, good returns, allied revenue opportunities and a nose for business.
