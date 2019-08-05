From lassi to kombucha, our fascination with fermentation continues

Lifestyle Video
Mumbai’s Coastal Road: Environment over Development
Ongoing work on the ambitious and expensive Coastal Road project in Mumbai was halted by the Bombay High Court. Here’s why the project was doing more harm than good, according to experts.
Mango Mania: The Mango festival
Delhi is hosting the 31st edition of the Mango festival at Dilli Haat, Janakpuri. It is one of a kind festival to celebrate the different flavors of mangoes. We visited the festival to get you some glimpses. Have a look
Mahesh’s Rath Yatra: 623 years of history
Unlike the idols in Puri’s Jagannath temple, which are changed every 12 years, the idols made by the temple founder for the first Rath Yatra are used till date.
Acro Yoga and AntiGravity Fitness: The different forms of Yoga
To celebrate Yoga Day, we met with an acro yoga enthusiast and an antigravity fitness instructor to know more about these different forms of yoga they practice and what the health benefits are.
Stars turn heads at Met Gala 2019
Stars used the 2019 Met Gala theme of camp to be outlandish and extravagant as they wore voluptuous gowns, excessive headpieces and daring designs
Meet Isaura Margarita Porras, a blind pianist with Down Syndrome
Isaura Margarita Porras was born blind and with Down Syndrome in the southern Mexican state of Chiapas. Despite doctors' warnings that she would not have a functional life, today she is an international concert pianist.
