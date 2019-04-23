Facts about the first election in independent India

Lifestyle Video
Today’s Horoscope: Your week ahead (April 22 , 2019 to April 27 , 2019)
Today’s horoscope: Check astrology prediction — Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces — Read what your zodiac horoscope sign prediction for this week is.
Indian designs machine out of scrap to pick up garbage
A high school student from Mirzapur in UP designed and built a machine to help clean up the streets, using only scrap and an old bicycle.
Today’s Horoscope: Your week ahead (April 15 , 2019 to April 20 , 2019)
Today’s horoscope: Check astrology prediction — Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces — Read what your zodiac horoscope sign prediction for this week is.
Dhaniakhali tant: The traditional handloom hub of West Bengal struggles to survive
Although polices by both state and central governments exist, it's too little done for the weavers too late. With very low income this indigenous handloom sector may not be there after a decade, weavers claim.
Today’s Horoscope: Your week ahead (April 08, 2019 to April 13 , 2019)
Today’s horoscope: Check astrology prediction — Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces — Read what your zodiac horoscope sign prediction for this week is.
Plogging across 5 Southeast Asian countries
Abhimanyu Chakravorty travelled across 5 countries covering about 13,000 km to promote the concept of plogging, which is a mix of jogging and picking up trash, as a way for communities to take action against single-use plastic consumption.
Today’s Horoscope: Your week ahead (April 01, 2019 to April 06 , 2019)
Today’s horoscope: Check astrology prediction — Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces — Read what your zodiac horoscope sign prediction for this week is
Eating later in the day could be linked to obesity
Those who eat later in the day should start having meals on time as the habit could contribute to weight gain, according to a new study.
Today’s Horoscope: Your week ahead (March 25, 2019 to March 30 , 2019)
Today’s horoscope: Check astrology prediction — Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces — Read what your zodiac horoscope sign prediction for this week is.
Holi 2019 Special: Celebrity Chef Ranveer Brar talks about his Holi memories
This Holi, Chef Ranveer Brar takes you down the memory lane of his favourite Holi moments. He also talks about his food choices during Holi and what is the best hangover cure for bhaang.
Today’s Horoscope: Your week ahead (March 18, 2019 to March 23 , 2019)
Today’s horoscope: Check astrology prediction — Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces — Read what your zodiac horoscope sign prediction for this week is.
Simple prenatal and postnatal asanas by yoga expert Gunjan Kochhar
Practise these simple prenatal and postnatal yoga postures to strengthen your body and calm your mind.
Today’s Horoscope: Your week ahead (March 11, 2019 to March 16 , 2019)
Today’s horoscope: Check astrology prediction — Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces — Read what your zodiac horoscope sign prediction for this week is.
Women’s Day 2019: Meet the All-Women Crew of INSV Tarini Who Circumnavigated the Globe
The all-women Indian Navy crew on board INSV Tarini, who spent 199 days circumventing the globe and 254 days, share their experience.
Arjun Rampal’s advice on how to raise a confident girl
Arjun Rampal, actor and father to daughters Myra and Mahikaa, shares tips on how to raise girls to become confident women.
Making Pasta The Sicilian Way
Executive Chef Agostino D' Angelo from the acclaimed Belmond Villa Sant'Andrea, puts in his creations all his passion and experience gained between Sicily and abroad, finding the right balance between tradition and innovation.
Valentine’s Day Special: Amorini
Love is the in air and when a drink spells it out, all the more reason to have some. The guys at Piano Man Jazz Club shared the recipe of 'love' from their valentine's day menu.
Valentine’s Day Special: Avo Great Day
When a drink tells you to have a great day, how can you not! We get you the recipe from Smoke House Deli's special valentine's day menu.
