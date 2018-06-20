Catherine Williamson Talks About Her MTB Himalaya Experience

Catherine Williamson (UK), overall winner in open women’s solo category in Hero MTB Himalaya 2015. Touted as the world’s third toughest cycling race with a total elevation gain of almost 50,000 feet, the 600-km MTB Himalaya takes riders through some of the most scenic parts of the Himalayan backcountry.
