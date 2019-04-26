RR beat KKR by 3 wickets

ipl-video
Andre Russell smacks KKR to victory against SRH
After Nitish Rana provided his team with a platform, Kolkata Knight Riders' Andre Russell took his team to a thrilling victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad. David Warner scored 85 off 53 balls to get SRH to 181 runs in the first inning.
Rishabh Pant powers Delhi Capitals to win over Mumbai Indians
Rishabh Pant hit 78 off just 27 balls to take Delhi Capitals to victory against Mumbai Indians in their first game. Yuvraj Singh scored a half-century, but Mumbai never came close to winning the game.
