Toggle Menu Sections

Rishabh Pant powers Delhi Capitals to win over Mumbai Indians

Rishabh Pant hit 78 off just 27 balls to take Delhi Capitals to victory against Mumbai Indians in their first game. Yuvraj Singh scored a half-century, but Mumbai never came close to winning the game.

ipl-video

00:51

Andre Russell smacks KKR to victory against SRH

After Nitish Rana provided his team with a platform, Kolkata Knight Riders' Andre Russell took his team to a thrilling victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad. David Warner scored 85 off 53 balls to get SRH to 181 runs in the first inning.

00:44

Rishabh Pant powers Delhi Capitals to win over Mumbai Indians

Rishabh Pant hit 78 off just 27 balls to take Delhi Capitals to victory against Mumbai Indians in their first game. Yuvraj Singh scored a half-century, but Mumbai never came close to winning the game.

Load More
Advertising
Advertising

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android