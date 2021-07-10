Racism Institutionalized and Systemic in Sports: Michael Holding
Not at loggerheads with the West Bengal government: Jagdeep Dhankhar
People who lack resilience, only want power shift parties : Jairam Ramesh
‘Everybody’s valuation is inflated, even ours’: Nikhil Kamat, Zerodha founder
‘I don’t think valuation for Tesla is justified’: Nikhil Kamath, Zerodha founder
‘I don’t think valuation for Tesla is justified’: Nikhil Kamath, Zerodha founder
No public anger against BJP govts anywhere due to Covid: Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Deaths miscount due to lack of testing, awareness in rural areas: MP CM
Don’t think we are right yet to claim to be Vishwa Guru: Shivshankar Menon
Tejashwi at Idea Exchange: Opposition must come together, otherwise history won’t forgive them
Kerala paradox: large vaccine footprint, but new infections raise India’s Covid caseload
Only 50 allowed at Mussoorie's Kempty falls after viral video
Why are restaurants unhappy with Swiggy and Zomato?