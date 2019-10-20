Students are worried about slowdown, but they also feel change is happening… I see a lot of patience in them

Idea Exchange Video
‘Your working professional life can’t be the end result… the next big challenge is to retain the job. You could be redundant even three years later’
In this edition of Idea Exchange, Film producer & entrepreneur Ronnie Screwvala explains how his online education venture upGrad is more than about skills, insists entrepreneurs have to break the glass ceiling to grow.
Idea Exchange with Kumari Selja
In this edition of Idea Exchange, Congress Leader Kumari Selja joins us to discuss about the party's strategy for upcoming elections in Maharashtra and Haryana, shares her opinion on the abrogation of Article 370 and more.
‘I don’t see Dhoni playing next World Cup…Should look beyond him, give young players opportunities’, Gautam Gambhir
BJP MP Gautam Gambhir says Arun Jaitley was “biggest reason” for him joining BJP. He also talks about his Twitter clash with Omar Abdullah and Shahid Afridi.
Idea Exchange with Vinod Rai, Interim President of BCCI
In this edition of Idea Exchange, Vinod Rai, Former CAG of India & Interim President of BCCI talks about the accountability of institutions, his time as CAG of India, & his current stint as Iterim President of BCCI.
‘BJP communicates clearly, we have a big leader… so others’ (oppn) voices aren’t heard. Why blame us?’, Mahendra Nath Pandey
In this edition of Idea Exchange, Union Minister for Skill Development Mahendra Nath Pandey talks about need for skilling during schooling, elaborates on Ministry’s Northeast, J&K plans, and more.
‘Need more critical students, not just ones cracking exams… We cannot produce zombies’, Ashutosh Sharma
In this edition of Idea Exchange, Ashutosh Sharma, Secretary, Dept of Science & Technology calls for strengthening the Indian education system, talks about Chandrayaan-2 and more.
‘Politicians in sports are necessary evil… They create a situation that players have to come to their door’
Bishan Singh Bedi says no team matches up to the Indian side now, talks about losing captaincy for a telegram to Mrs Gandhi, recounts interactions with General Zia-ul-Haq, and calls for more debate among selectors before choosing players
‘All engines of economy stuttering… How long will hypernationalism help? Oppn will mobilise people’, Anand Sharma
In this edition of Idea Exchange, Deputy leader of Congress in Rajya Sabha, Anand Sharma expresses his views on Chidambaram’s arrest, J&K split, and more.
Kashmir’s post-90s youth interrogative… realises avenues in Modi’s India… Doesn’t want to miss bus’, Jitendra Singh
MoS PMO Jitendra Singh says restrictions in J&K must not be seen through the ‘subconscious prism’ of Art 370, and says scenario in Valley will change once ‘shroud of fear’ is lifted.
Prakash Javadekar on the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill and more
Cabinet Minister Prakash Javadekar talks about the central government's decision to implement the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill and the challenges the government might face in Jammu and Kashmir after this decision.
‘No major riot in last 5 years… If lynchings create fear, doesn’t this create sense of security?’, Arif Mohammad Khan
Former Union minister Arif Mohammad Khan blames “privileged sections” for creating fear among Muslims, says Muslim youth is losing faith in clergy and giving importance to education.
‘DU is like Stanford… it’s linked to opportunities’
Dr Anju Srivastava, Principal, Hindu College, & Dr Bijayalaxma Nanda, acting principal , Miranda House, on the challenges of addressing a diverse classroom, matching up to private universities, & more.
‘No dictatorship, PM Modi takes all views into account’; ‘People wonder what Rahul has done, he built people like me’
Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi & Karur MP Jothimani on what inspired them to join politics, the challenges of being a woman in the field, and more.
70% of Singapore drinks treated sewage water. (If it happens here) fights between states will end’, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat
In this edition of Idea Exchange, Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat talks about the need to revive traditional water bodies and pitches for rainwater harvesting to tackle the country’s water crisis.
Indian agriculture has reached a stage where more the govt intervenes, lower will be growth’, Ramesh Chand, Member NITI Aayog
NITI Aayog member Ramesh Chand on government's intervention in the agricultural sector and what states need to do aid the growth of this sector. All these and more in this edition of Idea Exchange.
‘In the process of introspection, there should be some casualty. Sooner it is done, better for party’, Veerappa Moily
Senior Congress leader Veerappa Moily explains why the Congress ‘doesn’t need to get disillusioned or disappointed’ with the loss in Lok Sabha elections 2019. This and more in this edition of Idea Exchange.
‘No one has ever doubted Muslims’ nationalism. No one still doubts it, and never will’, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Union Minister of Minority Affairs, talks about the plans the government has for the minorities in the next five years. He believe that discrimination against Muslims has reduced and dismisses the Sachar Committee report.
‘If a senior player gets emotional about mistakes, it increases fear of failure, pressure in juniors…’, Paddy Upton
In conversation with the Indian Express is the Head coach of Rajasthan Royals, Paddy Upton, who talks about working with the 2011 World Cup-winning team as a mental conditioning coach. All these and much more in this edition of Idea Exchange.
‘Shattered belief that TMC can’t be defeated… When we create that mood in Kerala, BJP will win’, Kailash Vijayvargiya
In this edition of Idea Exchange, BJP’s general secretary in charge of West Bengal, Kailash Vijayvargiya, decodes the party's performance in West Bengal and tell us what these results mean for the party's future in the state.
Advertising