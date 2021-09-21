Mallikarjun Kharge: Opposition parties will fight future elections together
PTR Palanivel Thiaga Rajan: ‘A competent, powerful Union govt is clearly needed’
The importance of the Gulf in shaping the geopolitics of Afghanistan
When Neeraj Chopra told us about his fascination with airplanes
Amartya Sen Exclusive: “Public discussion could have saved poor from suffering in a pandemic”
Tejashwi at Idea Exchange: Opposition must come together, otherwise history won’t forgive them
Racism Institutionalized and Systemic in Sports: Michael Holding
Not at loggerheads with the West Bengal government: Jagdeep Dhankhar
People who lack resilience, only want power shift parties : Jairam Ramesh
With AUKUS dividing the Western bloc, is there a role for India?
'No Violation Or Ceasefire By Pakistan Happened This Year': Top Army Officer
'Revival of economy will create demand': Finance Secy TV Somanathan
Akhara Parishad Chief Found Dead; 'Suicide Note' Blames His Disciple