India is the biggest, most influential, growing democracy: South Korean Ambassador

Updated: June 24, 2018 10:00:12 am

In this edition of Idea Exchange, Ambassador of South Korea to India Shin Bong-kil said he is “cautiously optimistic” about North Korea’s denuclearisation promise, credited political will for the Donald Trump-Kim-Jong-un meet and hoped for the gradual integration of the two Korean nations. He also said that he believes PM Modi’s pledge to make India a $5 trillion economy is not just propaganda and calls for a new economic partnership with India.