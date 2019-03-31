‘In Chhattisgarh, we dispelled notion that Amit Shah is an election winning machine. There is no fear nw. Will do it in LS polls too’, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel believes that BJP's move to replace its incumbent MPs in driven by 'fear'. He also calls PM Modi's promises 'jumla' and asserts that people's trust in Rahul Gandhi is growing. All this & more in this Idea Exchange.

