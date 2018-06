Updated: May 27, 2018 9:16:19 am

This edition of Idea Exchange hosted Dr T M Thomas Issac, the Finance Minister Of Kerala, who spoke about “the constant shift in the left’s position” and the need to “reinvent the Left”. He asserted that the Left can still retain its identity while fighting “rabid fascism” in the country. Among other issues that were discussed, he put down his views on GST and slammed the Centre for “shabby” implementation of the bill.